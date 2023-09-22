Sens. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and Thom Tills, R-N.C., have reintroduced legislation in the Senate to revive the Office of Technology Assessment (OTA) to help members of Congress get a better handle on science and technology issues.

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., has introduced companion legislation in the House.

OTA operated from 1972 to 1995 to provide to members of Congress and their staffs objective and authoritative analysis of complex scientific and technical issues, and its absence since the mid-90s has drawn complaints from some lawmakers particularly as technology has become more influential in the U.S. culture and economy.

The bipartisan bill, titled the Office of Technology Assessment Improvement and Enhancement Act, aims to help members of Congress obtain “unbiased assessments of what is on the horizon” when it comes to cutting edge technology such as AI, quantum computing, and facial recognition.

“Historically, the Office of Technology Assessment has been a vital, bipartisan resource that has provided critical technological information to Members of Congress and our staff. After being closed for nearly 30 years, Congress has lacked a major tool to help navigate the challenges of emerging technologies,” said Sen. Luján.

“I am proud to join Senator Luján to reintroduce this legislation to revive and reform the Office of Technology Assessment to ensure Congress has access to reliable, nonpartisan research and analysis on technology issues,” said Sen. Tillis. “Technology continues to develop at breakneck speeds, and this legislation will help ensure Congress has the tools, resources, and policy expertise necessary to make sound technology policy.”

The legislation would enhance transparency by making OTA assessments available to the public when possible, and working with the Congressional Research Service (CRS) and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to avoid overlapping activities.

“The American public has felt the consequences of Congress’s slow action on technology regulation, including on data privacy and cryptocurrency,” said Rep. Takano. “Now, generative artificial intelligence has emerged with the potential to significantly change the way we work and live.?It is this type of exploding technology that requires an Office of Technology Assessment to provide unbiased and scientific assessments for Members of Congress and their staff.”

“As the power of technologies like Artificial Intelligence increases, lawmakers must be equipped with the knowledge needed to protect the American people. That’s why this legislation will relaunch the OTA to help deepen Congress’ knowledge and expertise on technologies of the future,” said Sen. Luján.

Similar legislation filed in 2019 in the House and Senate did not make it out of committee.