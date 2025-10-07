In a new partnership with the Department of the Air Force, the Marine Corps’ deputy commandant for information is launching a project-based artificial intelligence (AI) fellowship program designed to fast-track innovation from the field to the front lines.

The initiative will place select Marines alongside airmen and leading experts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) to develop cutting-edge AI solutions.

The fellowship aims to produce real-world, actionable AI capabilities by embedding service members into interdisciplinary teams focused on solving complex problems across the Department of Defense (DOD) – which the Trump administration has rebranded the Department of War.

Participants will develop and refine algorithms and tools tailored to mission needs while contributing to broader advancements in the AI domain.

Each cohort will include two Marines at MIT – referred to as Phantom fellows – and up to six Marines at NPS. Fellows will remain under the operational control of either the Department of the Air Force AI Accelerator or the Naval Postgraduate School for the program’s duration and will work remotely when not on temporary additional duty.

Applications for the upcoming cohort are due no later than Oct. 26, 2025.

All applicants must submit an actionable, unclassified AI use case supported by their command and backed by accessible data.

Candidates must be able to telework for the full program and demonstrate experience working effectively in semi-unstructured environments. Additionally, command endorsement is mandatory. Specifically, a letter signed by the first O-6 in the applicant’s chain of command must be submitted through the designated portal. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.

Applicants may indicate a preference for the MIT or NPS fellowship or opt to be considered for both.

Selected fellows will be notified by Dec. 5, 2025.