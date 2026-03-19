Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., on Wednesday called for reviving the Congressional Spectrum Caucus and advancing the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with open radio access networks (Open RAN) to strengthen U.S. communication infrastructure.

Speaking at a Politico event on March 18, Matsui, the top Democrat on the Communications and Technology Subcommittee, said renewed bipartisan coordination will be critical to maintaining U.S. leadership in spectrum policy and emerging technologies.

“I’m going to reinvigorate the Spectrum Caucus once again, so that we have more understanding about what’s important here and what we need to do,” Matsui said.

She added that she sees “a bipartisan direction” on the issue and emphasized urgency, saying lawmakers “don’t have much time” to prepare and act. Matsui said the caucus would help align lawmakers around key priorities, including expanding broadband access and ensuring affordability.

“Unless we listen to each other, we’ll never make progress,” Matsui said.

She is currently working with colleagues to determine membership and structure for the revived caucus, with an emphasis on shared focus amid evolving technological and policy challenges.

On network innovation, Matsui underscored the importance of combining AI with Open RAN, rather than treating them as competing approaches.

“It’s not a zero-sum game here at all,” she said. “I think we need both here.”

Matsui described Open RAN as a software-driven, interoperable framework that can serve as a foundation for AI-enabled network improvements. She said AI can enhance network performance, while Open RAN can provide a flexible platform to expand capabilities and features.

She also noted growing investment in Open RAN, reflecting its increasing importance in telecommunications policy and industry development.