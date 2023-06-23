Federal and private sector experts will dive into the Department of Defense’s (DoD) rapid move to the cloud and break down DoD’s Impact Level system for cloud security – especially DoD IL5 – during a June 29 webinar from MeriTalk and Ping Identity.

The “DoD ICAM and IL5: Mission-Critical Cloud Security” webinar will take an in-depth look at DoD IL5 – which is the highest level of security controls required for unclassified data deemed mission critical – and its significance in safeguarding mission-critical cloud environments.

The DoD planned to spend at least $1.1 billion on cloud computing services and migration in fiscal year (FY) 2022, and is requesting $1.2 billion in FY 2024 to “enhance cloud computing efforts to eliminate IT infrastructure obsolescence and improve end-user experience.” The webinar will explore how DoD IL5 is central to these efforts.

Joining the discussion will be Jason Bonci, chief technology officer (CTO) at the Department of the Air Force; Bryan Rosensteel, U.S. Federal CTO at Ping Identity; and Matt Topper, president and solutions catalyst at UberEther. Joe Franco, director of programs at MeriTalk, will moderate the session.

The experts will explore IL5’s stringent security controls, the potential consequences if mission-critical systems or data are compromised, and why IL5 ICAM is so vital to protecting cloud systems in today’s ominous cybersecurity threat landscape.

The expert panel will tackle some big questions, including:

How does the DoD’s embrace of cloud systems enhance our national defense, and what are some of the potential cybersecurity risks associated with this ongoing cloud migration?

What are some of the risks to organizations with an ICAM system that may be mismatched from their other system controls?

What are the challenges the Air Force is seeing in the management of non-person entities, and how the service branch is dealing with them?

How are ICAM needs changing for the DoD as military actions increase in Europe and the Pacific, and how can industry best support the DoD?

