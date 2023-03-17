MITRE Corp., which operates Federally-funded R&D centers focusing on science and tech issues, said in a new survey this week that the Federal government would benefit from further empowering its chief data officers.

The report’s findings come in part from MITRE’s survey of 22 Federal CDOs that included a look at maturity models on data management and the ability to implement artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

“Data provides the underpinnings of any AI or analytics solution, the CDO must pursue every avenue available to improve the visibility, availability, and quality of data for their organization,” MITRE said.

“We discovered through our survey that most CDOs are facing challenges that prevent them from leading their agency’s strategic objectives around data,” the organization emphasized.

The report found that all of the CDOs have a data strategy that they are looking to implement within their agencies, but continue to face challenges.

“Empowering and investing in the CDO provides the opportunity for them and their agency’s data experts to collectively tackle [these] problems,” MITRE said.

Other findings from the report include: