NASA is looking to consolidate contracts across three different cloud service providers into a single agency-wide contract vehicle to meet the agency’s growing need for cloud services provided by small business resellers.

According to a special notice released on March 28, the agency will consolidate previous cloud acquisitions from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) by using the Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) that “will result in one delivery order with one reseller capable of providing access to all three CSPs.”

“Access to these services will be managed by the NASA Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) Cloud and Computing Services (CCS) service line to ensure cloud services are consumed across the Agency using appropriate levels of governance, security, and technical integration,” NASA said.

The estimated value of the new proposed new contract requirements total $685 million over a 60-month period.

NASA said the consolidation move will allow the agency to mitigate critical resource unavailability, switch cloud service providers, and ensure continuity of service availability in the event of Federal government shutdown. The agency also said it values the flexibility afforded by the ability to use more than one cloud service provider.