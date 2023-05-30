Department of the Navy Acting Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Don Yeske will be leaving that post next month to take on a new position over at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). His last day at the Navy will be June 16.

In announcing the move in a LinkedIn post, Yeske did not specify clarify what his new position at DHS will entail.

“I’ll write more on my new role in the future, but I already know that the need is great over there – and, given how well things have been going for the [Navy] of late, part of me is simply more motivated to play with a team that needs more help than to continue running up the score on a winning team,” he wrote.

During his short tenure as acting CTO – a position he was promoted to late last year – Yeske oversaw several projects including a full technology strategy; designating the first department-wide enterprise IT service; creating Naval Identity Services; and articulating a vision and strategy for transforming the Navy’s legacy global networks into a modern, data-centric ecosystem.

“Being the DON [Department of the Navy] CTO is, and has been an absolute blast … I’m also deeply proud of the work this team has done over the past year and a half,” Yeske said. “We’re making huge progress every single day and, by the measures we’ve adopted for all Naval IT programs – customer experience and operational resilience – we are knocking the cover off the ball.”

He cast his Navy IT service in a positive light. “To be clear I’ve been privileged to be a part of [these teams] … and at key points in time to lead them, has been the privilege of my career,” Yeske said.

He also explained that while he has enjoyed his tenure as Navy CTO, “it remains an acting role, and it could end at any time or carry on for quite a long time.”