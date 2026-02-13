The Department of the Navy is seeking long-range strike drones that can launch from destroyers and other warships without large flight decks or from locations with minimal infrastructure, according to a Defense Innovation Unit solicitation.

According to the solicitation, modern long-range anti-ship weapons are making it harder and riskier for U.S. Navy ships to operate and complete missions. The Navy can strike back at long range, but today’s options are limited during extended combat operations because ships rely heavily on single-use missiles that are difficult to replace at sea. In addition, long-range strike options often require runways or large-deck ships, which are scarce, in high demand, or vulnerable.

The DIU outlined a series of desired attributes for an unmanned aerial system that would address these challenges. The drones should be able to operate with minimal infrastructure, deliver 1,000-pound munitions, integrate with existing combat systems, and function in contested environments. Drones should also minimize risk to personnel and infrastructure, allow for autonomous mission execution, and be cost-effective and maintainable.

The solicitation specifies that solutions should demonstrate readiness for significant physical prototyping within 12 months of agreement award.

Responses are due by Feb. 27, 2026.