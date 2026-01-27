A new legislative proposal introduced by Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, on Friday would use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify redundant and outdated rules in the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR).

Over the last 50 years, the CFR has grown to nearly 200,000 pages. The Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Streamline the Code of Federal Regulations Act of 2026 aims to reduce that volume, Moore said.

“I have always prioritized solutions-first approaches to making our government more efficient,” Moore said in a statement. “This bill takes a meaningful step toward identifying and eliminating duplicative and outdated regulations, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass it and advance a government that better serves the American people.”

If passed, the bill would require the Office of Management and Budget and the National Institute of Standards and Technology to implement an AI tool that annually identifies redundant or outdated regulations in the CFR.

The tool would recommend regulations for removal and refer them to the applicable agency, which would make the final decision on eligibility.

“The AI tool will not replace professionals or make automatic cuts,” Moore’s office noted. “Instead, it works in conjunction with agency personnel to recommend opportunities for streamlining.”

Targeting “waste, bloat, and insularity” has been a priority of the second Trump administration since coming into office last year. The administration has also pushed agencies to expand their use of AI while cutting costs and improving efficiency.

Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, who introduced companion legislation in the Senate, said that “as the federal government strives to serve citizens better and at a lower cost to taxpayers, Congress can help by taking a lesson from Ohio’s work using an AI tool to cut useless and burdensome pieces out of our state code.”

“This bill would give government a tool that helps them reduce waste and save time – and to give job creators and taxpayers a look at just how much Washington could do to get out of their way and siphon less money from their pockets,” Husted added.