The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is seeking comments on progress reported to date by a Federal working group that it is looking at strategic pillars for Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and possible Federal government actions to guide IOT tech.

The agency is looking for comments by Sept. 25 on its Preliminary Update from the Internet of Things Federal Working Group (IoTFWG) document.

The working group was created by Congress in 2020 to provide recommendations on steps that the Federal government can take to promote the adoption of the IoT technologies.

“The Preliminary Update was developed from input from the Federal Working Group and public information presented at the NIST IoT Advisory Board,” NIST said in its call for comment. “It is intended to document the current state of the IoT Federal Working Group’s approach to addressing the reporting requirements in … the National Defense Authorization Act.”

The working group’s focus includes examining “how Federal agencies can benefit from utilizing the Internet of Things,” as well as “safely and securely use the Internet of Things, including measures that ensure the security of critical infrastructure; and enhance the resiliency of Federal systems against cyber threats to the Internet of Things,” NIST said.

“The Preliminary Update as presented, is intended to obtain broad comments and feedback to help the IoTFWG build recommendations for future federal actions to encourage the development and deployment of the Internet of Things,” the agency said.