The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) today announced new leadership to head the agency’s CHIPS Research and Development Office as part of the Federal government’s larger efforts to reinvigorate semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

The new leaders are:

Lora Weiss, Director;

Eric Lin, Deputy Director;

Neil Alderoty, Executive Officer;

Richard-Duane Chambers, Associate Director for Integration and Policy; and

Marla Dowell, Director of the CHIPS R&D Metrology Program.

“These leaders bring exactly the depth and breadth of organizational, programmatic, and technical leadership experience that CHIPS needs to stand up new, transformational R&D programs,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The CHIPS Research and Development Office was created after the passage of the CHIPS and Science Actof last year.

The office will oversee four core sectors at NIST on CHIPS development, which include the National Semiconductor Technology Center, and the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program.

“We are building a national R&D ecosystem that will keep our budding semiconductor manufacturing base one of the world’s most technologically advanced,” said NIST Director Laurie Locascio.

“To make the CHIPS R&D programs into bustling centers of innovation, we need the country’s best people to execute our vision,” she said. “These are the experts who will propel CHIPS for America and the nation’s semiconductor sector forward.”