The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is making updates to key controlled unclassified information (CUI) cybersecurity standards for government contractors.

NIST’s Special Publication (SP) 800-171 are a series of publications dedicated to the protection of CUI. NIST said it plans to streamline portions of the documents and remove several outdated requirements. Other changes currently under consideration reflect current standards and feedback NIST has received from workshops and conferences, and discussions with Federal agencies.

NIST announced its intentions to update the cybersecurity standards for contractors back in July 2022 when it released a call for comments to gather insight on how organizations used the CUI cyber standards document series.

Since the initial publication date in June 2015, cybersecurity threats, vulnerabilities, capabilities, technologies, and resources that impact protection of CUI have changed. In addition, the experiences of the organizations that implemented SP 800-171 have also changed.

With these changes and opportunities to learn from implementers, NIST reviewed and analyzed comments it received during this period on the use, effectiveness, and adequacy, for the ongoing improvement of the CUI series.

Some changes under consideration include: