The National Science Foundation (NSF) is looking for input on potential updates to the technology focus areas of its Directorate for Technology, Innovation, and Partnerships (TIP).

The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 authorized the establishment of the TIP, which aims to advance U.S. competitiveness through investments and critical research that accelerate the development of key technologies.

In a request for information (RFI) published to the Federal Register on Friday, NSF said it is looking for feedback to help inform an assessment and potential update of the list of 10 key technology focus areas for the TIP directorate.

The current 10 technology focus areas include artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, quantum information science and technology, robotics, natural and anthropogenic disaster prevention or mitigation, advanced communications and immersive technology, biotechnology, data storage and cybersecurity technologies, energy and industrial efficiency technologies, and advanced materials science.

The agency is looking for input on which, if any, technology areas currently included in the list should be “revised or refined to better reflect the scope of a technology area critical to U.S. competitiveness,” according to the RFI.

NSF also wants to know if any areas should be added and if any current areas are no longer critical for U.S. technological competitiveness.

Finally, the agency wants to know which are the “three most important” areas in the current list, based on considerations such as the geopolitical technology competition, potential to power significant economic growth, ability to advance national security capabilities, and likelihood to experience talent gaps or workforce availability risks.

Those interested in submitting comments must do so by July 21.