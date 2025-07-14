The National Science Foundation (NSF) has tapped Clyde Richards Jr. as the agency’s new chief information officer (CIO), according to a LinkedIn post.

Richards had been serving as the agency’s acting CIO since March 2025, after having worked as the agency’s deputy CIO since March 2024.

He brings to the position more than three decades of experience in defense, government, and industry within program and portfolio management. That includes overseeing development and implementation of information technology systems at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) as its deputy program executive officer. He also served as an assistant program executive officer at DCSA.

Prior to his work within the intelligence community, Richards was the director of the Army Mission Command portfolio at the Office of the Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Army.

In that role, he led the planning, programming, and budget execution efforts for 93 IT and network defense acquisition programs, according to his LinkedIn profile.

While at the Defense Contract Management Agency Richards served as the director of the Army and Marine Corps portfolio, and senior program manager for the defense communications and Army transmission systems at the Army Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Rutgers University, and two master’s degrees with one in information technology management from the Naval Postgraduate School and the other in national security and resource strategy from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.