NVIDIA announced on Monday that it is teaming up with manufacturing partners to design and build factories that will for the first time produce NVIDIA AI supercomputers entirely on American soil.

The company said it plans to produce up to $500 billion of AI infrastructure in the United States over the next four years through partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL.

“The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain, and boosts our resiliency.”

NVIDIA said it has commissioned over a million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test NVIDIA Blackwell chips in Arizona and AI supercomputers in Texas.

NVIDIA has already started producing its Blackwell chips at TSMC’s chip plants in Phoenix, Ariz. The company is partnering with Amkor and SPIL for packaging and testing operations in Arizona.

It is also building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas – one with Foxconn in Houston and one with Wistron in Dallas. NVIDIA said it expects both plants to ramp up mass production within the next 12 to 15 months.

The company said it will utilize its “advanced AI, robotics, and digital twin technologies to design and operate the facilities, including NVIDIA Omniverse to create digital twins of factories and NVIDIA Isaac GR00T to build robots to automate manufacturing.”

NVIDIA’s Omniverse platform is a development platform for building virtual worlds – but different than a video game, real-world physics apply – making it the perfect environment for roboticists to simulate workflows for generative physical AI.

Rev Lebaredian, the vice president of Omniverse and simulation technology at NVIDIA, joined the NVIDIA AI Summit in October to discuss how recent advancements in AI have helped to advance the Omniverse platform for robotics.

Similarly, NVIDIA Isaac GR00T is a research initiative and development platform for robot foundation models and data pipelines to accelerate humanoid robotics.

The White House issued a statement on Monday calling NVIDIA’s announcement “the Trump Effect in action.”

“For the first time ever, chipmaking giant NVIDIA will manufacture its AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S., the company announced today – part of its pledge to produce $500 billion of AI infrastructure in the U.S. over the next four years,” the White House said.

“President Donald J. Trump has made U.S.-based chips manufacturing a priority as part of his relentless pursuit of an American manufacturing renaissance, and it’s paying off – with trillions of dollars in new investments secured in the tech sector alone,” it added.