The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has awarded a $375 million prime contract to Leidos to help the agency with intelligence, technical, financial, and management services, according to a July 19 press release.

The cost-plus-award-fee contract has a one-year base period with six one-year options to provide the agency with cybersecurity and IT management capabilities.

“We are pleased to continue our seventeen-year legacy supporting ODNI,” said Roy Stevens, Leidos Intelligence Group president. “Our exceptional experience and subject matter expertise will enable timely delivery and streamlined coordination while adapting to a dynamic environment.”

“We look forward to continuing this work and ensuring ODNI receives the best support to carry out its mission,” Stevens added.

Leidos will provide the agency with support for many of its existing technology environments, while supporting the agency in evolving technology trends.

“Technical services include systems integration, cybersecurity, science and technology, counterintelligence, IT project management, security and risk management. Additional management services include supporting facilities, assets, logistics, and information,” stated the company.