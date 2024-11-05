Panasonic Connect North America recently announced a new collaboration with Red Hat to certify its TOUGHBOOK laptops and tablets on Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

The Red Hat Enterprise Linux is an open-source operating system that supports and powers software and technologies for automation, cloud, containers, middleware, storage, application development, microservices, virtualization, management, and more.

The partnership promises to bring flexibility to TOUGHBOOK device customers requiring secure Linux-based solutions – making it an ideal solution for Federal agencies, contractors, and system integrators.

“Collaborating with Red Hat to certify our TOUGHBOOK devices with Red Hat Enterprise Linux underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, secure, and adaptable technology solutions for our world’s most important industries,” said Dominick Passanante, VP of the Mobility Business Division at Panasonic Connect North America. “This collaboration demonstrates that our devices meet the highest standards for reliability and performance, offering our customers the agility and support they need for mission-critical applications.”

Federal civilian and defense sectors require mobile devices that safeguard sensitive data and comply with strict government security standards. With the introduction of TOUGHBOOK devices certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux, customers now have more choice when it comes to a secure device environment, Panasonic Connect said.

This allows agencies to customize their mobile solutions to meet specific security needs while benefiting from the rugged durability and reliability of the TOUGHBOOK devices.

“Adding TOUGHBOOK to our lineup of certified hardware on Red Hat Enterprise Linux enables federal customers to more seamlessly align their technology with both operational needs and compliance demands,” said Christopher Smith, VP and general manager of North America public sector at Red Hat. “By placing the unique demands of customers at the forefront, we’re helping critical workers in fueling innovation, enhancing efficiency, and supporting the success of highly important missions.”

By taking on the certification process internally, Panasonic Connect said it minimizes the need for busy IT teams to invest additional time and resources in certification and testing on their own.

“In an industry where speed and efficiency are critical, this approach allows agencies to quickly establish, deploy, and maintain their edge computing solutions,” Panasonic Connect said.

The latest versions of the TOUGHBOOK are now certified on Red Hat Enterprise Linux with more devices to come soon.