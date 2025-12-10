The Pentagon on Tuesday rolled out GenAI.mil, a new platform designed to bring frontier artificial intelligence tools to the military workforce.

The first capability on the system is Google Cloud’s Gemini for Government, which officials said will support experimentation and streamline daily operations for service members, civilians, and contractors.

The launch follows a directive issued in July by President Donald Trump calling for rapid advancement in U.S. AI capabilities. The Department of Defense (DOD) – rebranded as the Department of War by the Trump administration – said AI tools are now accessible on desktops across its headquarters and military installations worldwide.

In the announcement, Emil Michael, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, said the department is moving quickly to deploy advanced AI.

“There is no prize for second place in the global race for AI dominance,” he said. “We are moving rapidly to deploy powerful AI capabilities like Gemini for Government directly to our workforce. AI is America’s next Manifest Destiny, and we’re ensuring that we dominate this new frontier.”

The AI Rapid Capabilities Cell within the Office of Research & Engineering led the development of GenAI.mil. Pentagon leaders said the platform aligns with broader efforts to strengthen military readiness and modernize operations through technology.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the department is integrating commercial AI into routine processes.

“We are pushing all of our chips in on artificial intelligence as a fighting force. The Department is tapping into America’s commercial genius, and we’re embedding generative AI into our daily battle rhythm,” Hegseth said. “AI tools present boundless opportunities to increase efficiency.”

Training for the system will be offered at no cost to all department employees. Officials said the platform meets security standards for Controlled Unclassified Information and Impact Level 5 data. Gemini for Government features natural language processing and retrieval-augmented generation and is linked to Google Search to reduce the risk of inaccurate outputs.