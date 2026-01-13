Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a memo this week unveiling a new artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to expand the military’s use of AI across operations, intelligence, and enterprise functions.

The plan, called the AI Acceleration Strategy and mandated by President Donald Trump, seeks to speed experimentation and integrate advanced AI tools across the Department of Defense (DOD), which the Trump administration rebranded as the War Department.

Hegseth said the department would focus on execution and investments to maintain an advantage in military AI.

“We will unleash experimentation, eliminate bureaucratic barriers, focus our investments and demonstrate the execution approach needed to ensure we lead in military AI,” Hegseth said in a statement. “We will become an ‘AI-first’ warfighting force across all domains.”

According to the department, the strategy is designed to strengthen battlefield decision-making, accelerate the processing of intelligence data, and modernize daily workflows for DOD personnel.

Specifically, the strategy aims to expand computing access, streamline data sharing, and partner with private-sector AI developers. It also calls for faster deployment of AI models, shorter approval timelines, and a competitive approach favoring small teams and rapid experimentation.

The department will also use special hiring authorities to recruit technical talent and will require military components to submit AI workforce plans within 60 days, with success measured by speed, usage, and operational impact.

Executing a set of PSPs

Central to the strategy are seven Pace-Setting Projects (PSPs), each with a single accountable leader and set on accelerated timelines. The projects are designed to demonstrate rapid execution, focus, and measurable outcomes, while building the foundational AI infrastructure, data access, models, policies, and talent needed across the department. They cover warfighting, intelligence, and enterprise missions.

Warfighting efforts include Swarm Forge, focused on testing AI-enabled combat concepts; Agent Network, aimed at AI-supported battle management and decision-making; and Ender’s Foundry, which emphasizes AI-enabled simulation and training.

Intelligence-focused projects include Open Arsenal, intended to speed the conversion of technical intelligence into capabilities; and Project Grant, which seeks to enable more dynamic approaches to deterrence.

Enterprise initiatives include GenAI.mil, which will provide department-wide access to generative AI models for all DOD personnel at Information Level (IL-5) and above classification levels; and Enterprise Agents, focused on using AI to modernize internal workflows.

The department will review progress monthly and expects initial demonstrations within six months.

Hegseth directed all military departments, combatant commands, and defense agencies to “identify at least three projects they will prioritize to fast-follow these PSPs” within 30 days, as the department moves to implement the strategy across its operations.