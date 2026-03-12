Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., is calling for an independent investigation into the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) access to systems at the Social Security Administration (SSA), citing new reports that DOGE personnel may have improperly handled sensitive Social Security data.

In March 11 letters to SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano and SSA Assistant Inspector General for Audit Michelle Anderson, Peters – ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC) – requested a review of DOGE activities at the agency. He cited new reporting that a former DOGE team member downloaded sensitive SSA data to a thumb drive.

The Washington Post reported that the individual accessed information from SSA’s Numident database and the Master Death File and retained access to live SSA data. According to the report, the former employee intended to share that information with a new employer.

Peters’ request also follows a Department of Justice (DOJ) court filing from January that corrected testimony previously given by SSA officials in a lawsuit alleging that DOGE illegally accessed Social Security data.

“The management of sensitive agency data in compliance with federal laws, agency guidance, and other guardrails is critically important, both to safeguard vital programs like Social Security and Medicare and to protect the American public from identity theft and breaches of their most sensitive personal information,” Peters wrote in the letters.

“At a minimum, the DOJ filing suggests that SSA failed to adequately oversee DOGE activities, which potentially compromised sensitive personal data – precisely what the HSGAC Minority report and whistleblowers warned against,” Peters wrote.

Democracy Forward – the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit against SSA and DOGE over the alleged misuse of data – filed additional arguments this week, citing the reporting as evidence that DOGE’s access may have exceeded permitted uses.

“Misuse of government PII [personally identifiable information] to enrich a private corporation does not assist with the modernization of government information systems, and it furthers – rather than combats – fraud, waste, and abuse,” the filing states.

Peters asked SSA to respond by April 1 with records including emails, agreements, and referrals to the Office of Special Counsel. He also requested the names, employment status, and roles of all DOGE-affiliated personnel involved in accessing SSA systems.

The senator additionally asked SSA to detail what data may have left the agency, who was aware of the activity, whether the agency identified other unlawful conduct, and whether the incident is being treated as a reportable breach.

Beyond the data access concerns, Peters’ letters also request information on a separate Numident cloud modernization effort that began in June 2025. He asked SSA to provide documentation related to plans to move sensitive SSA data into a new cloud environment, including risk and privacy assessments, authorization records, and internal communications. He also requested records related to the transfer.

In addition, the senator asked SSA to explain the purpose of the project, disclose any involvement from the Department of Homeland Security, identify personnel with administrative access, and provide details on vetting and training requirements for those individuals.

“I urge you to expeditiously comply with these requests and refer matters, as appropriate, to the Department of Justice to ensure compliance with the Privacy Act, FISMA, the E-Government Act, and other relevant privacy and cybersecurity statutes,” Peters wrote.