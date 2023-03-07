The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC) has announced the appointment of Jenny Banner Rone as the group’s new executive director.

Rone was appointed by Mark Lee Greenblatt, chair of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE).

“Ms. Rone’s experience in federal government oversight coupled with her recent experience in analytics and innovation makes her an excellent fit to serve as the PRAC’s Executive Director,” said Michael Horowitz, Chair of the PRAC.

Most recently, Rone served as the assistant inspector general for analytics and innovation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), as well as serving as the chief oversight advisor at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

“I look forward to working with the extraordinary PRAC staff and the oversight community to continue to conduct meaningful oversight, to enhance transparency, and to publish products that demonstrate the power of government analytics,” said Rone.

PRAC was established to promote transparency and oversight of pandemic relief funding authorized by the 2020 CARES Act, and other related emergency spending bills, and is tasked with supporting efforts to “prevent and detect fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement [and] mitigate major risks that cut across program and agency boundaries.”

The group made big news earlier this year when it identified $5.4 billion in potentially fraudulent loans issued under Federal government relief programs that were obtained by crooks using 69,323 stolen or fraudulent Social Security Numbers (SSNs).