Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., one of the leading voices in Congress on technology modernization legislation and civil service workforce advancements, said today he will begin receiving treatment for esophageal cancer.

The congressman, who earlier this week won reelection to a ninth term representing the 11th district of Virginia including Fairfax County, disclosed his illness and treatment plans in a social media post this morning.

“I’m going to undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy right away,” Connolly said.

“With a great team of doctors, nurses, and medical technicians, we are very confident in a successful outcome,” he emphasized.

“Over the next few months as I do my job here in our district and on the Hill, I may be a bit fatigued due to the treatment,” he said, adding, “I hope you’ll understand.”

The congressman said he learned of the diagnosis a few days ago, and said it came as a surprise “because, except for some intermittent abdominal aches and pains, I had no symptoms.”

“Cancer can be tough. But so am I. I will attack this the only way I know how – with Irish fight and humor,” he said. “My wonderful staff and I look forward to serving you in this new term and in the future.”

“Gerry Connolly is a great friend to the Federal workforce, CIOs – and MeriTalk – and has brightened too many of our efforts to even count,” said Steve O’Keeffe, Founder of MeriTalk. “We are all pulling in every way for his speedy recovery.”