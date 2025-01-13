The Space Development Agency (SDA) has successfully demonstrated the first low Earth orbit (LEO) inter-vendor laser communication link – marking a big step toward building a scalable, collaborative mega-constellation with a shared interface standard.

The demo connected a Tranche 0 Transport satellite built by York Space System with a Tranche 0 Tracking satellite built by SpaceX – both experimental systems launched in 2023 to test and validate the Space Development Agency’s future mega-constellation called the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA).

PWSA is comprised of three tranches, with Tranche 0 demonstrating the ability to send and receive large amounts of data between satellites and transmit data to ground forces.

“Achieving the first inter-vendor, inter-layer laser link demonstrates the tangible value of open standards and collaborative efforts in rapidly achieving an integrated space architecture,” Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York Space Systems, said in a statement following the demo.

According to York Space Systems, laser communication links – which enable high-speed, secure data transmission – are an enabling capability for next-generation satellite networks.

Therefore, by successfully demonstrating the first LEO-to-LEO laser communication link between satellites from different vendors, “SDA has taken a significant step toward realizing the vision of a unified, multi-vendor satellite communications network,” especially as SDA prepares to launch Tranche 1 of the PWSA in the coming months.

According to SDA, Tranche 1 will access and deliver “persistent regional encrypted connectivity” to support global warfighter missions.

SDA also plans to develop and operate satellites making up Tranche 2 – the transport layer of the mega-constellation. According to SDA, Tranche 2 will “replenish and enhance” the capabilities of Tranche 1 by increasing the number of satellites and introducing new tactical data links and new waveforms.

Additionally, SDA plans for a major acquisition push in fiscal year 2025 and is pursuing the procurement of nearly 200 satellites for Tranche 3, which aims to advance the PWSA’s data transport and navigation capabilities with mission-specific variants that each serve multiple capabilities.