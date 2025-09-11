After years of planning and testing, the Space Development Agency (SDA) has launched the initial operational satellites, its mega-constellation of hundreds of small satellites in low-Earth orbit (LEO) designed to provide persistent, global, low-latency data transport and missile tracking capabilities.

On Sept. 10, SDA launched 21 data transport satellites aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking the first deployment of Tranche 1 of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The satellites, built by York Space Systems, were placed into LEO with support from Space Systems Command’s Assured Access to Space and Space Launch Delta 30.

“This is a remarkable accomplishment that underscores the agency’s rapid pace,” said SDA Acting Director Gurpartap Sandhoo, who recently assumed the role following Derek Tournear’s departure.

“The PWSA begins to support military operations and will enhance our strategic advantage by serving the joint warfighting force with operational capabilities previously thought infeasible from LEO,” Sandhoo said in a statement.

The launch is the first of approximately nine scheduled over the next several months to complete the Tranche 1 constellation of the PWSA.

The initial set of 21 space vehicles is the first that officials plan to bring into operational military use, forming the foundation of what’s known as the “transport layer,” which is designed to provide low-latency data and voice communications using current and future military systems.

The PWSA is designed as a large network of satellites in LEO, divided into two main mission areas: a transport layer for secure data relay and communications, and a tracking layer for missile warning and tracking.

SDA initially planned to refresh the constellation every two years to keep pace with advancing tech. However, the first operational batch, Tranche 1, intended to provide regional Earth coverage, has faced repeated delays. Originally set for September 2024, the launch was delayed twice due to supply chain issues.

Despite ongoing delays, SDA plans to proceed with Tranche 1 launches at a pace of roughly one per month over the next nine months, using National Security Space Launch (NSSL) providers, until the full constellation is deployed.

In total, the constellation will consist of 154 satellites, 126 for data transport and 28 for missile tracking, along with four for missile defense demonstrations.

Each launch under the NSSL program undergoes rigorous integration and mission assurance planning. That process is now being executed in parallel to accommodate a faster launch tempo, according to Walt Lauderdale, Space Systems Command’s chief of Falcon Systems and Operations and NSSL mission director.

The satellites will undergo checkout procedures before being maneuvered into their operational orbits at approximately 1,000 kilometers. Once fully operational, according to officials, SDA’s optically connected mesh network will enable real-time data transfer and targeting support for forces operating on land, sea, and in the air.

Operations for the constellation will be conducted from SDA Space Operations Centers at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota and Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, supported by a global network of ground stations.