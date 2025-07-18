The Senate – by voice vote on July 17 – confirmed the nomination of U.S. Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein to lead President Donald Trump’s signature Golden Dome missile defense initiative, officially transitioning him from his role as vice chief of space operations to the newly created position of direct reporting program manager for Golden Dome.

The Golden Dome initiative, first unveiled via an executive order from the White House on January 27, forms the cornerstone of President Trump’s revived focus on missile defense. Billed as a “next-generation missile defense shield,” the system is designed to protect the U.S. against hypersonic weapons and other advanced missile threats.

The Trump Administration envisions Golden Dome to be “up and running” by 2028 and has estimated that the initiative will require $175 billion to fully develop and deploy.

The administration has allocated $25 billion as a down payment in the latest reconciliation spending measure, with an additional $13 billion for missile defense and space programs tied to Golden Dome. Most of these funds are expected to support space-based capabilities, including advanced satellite tracking systems and interceptor technologies.

Golden Dome has drawn comparisons to the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) introduced by President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. Known colloquially as “Star Wars,” Reagan’s plan similarly envisioned a mix of ground- and space-based missile defense systems. While SDI was eventually scaled back due to technical and budgetary challenges, the Trump administration insists that today’s technology makes Golden Dome feasible.

However, the effort has not been welcomed with open arms by all on Capitol Hill. Democrats have voiced skepticism about the initiative’s scope, costs, and timeline. Many have called for greater transparency from the White House, as few specifics have been released to the public.

Defense officials have offered only broad outlines, describing Golden Dome as a “multi-layered defense architecture” intended to provide constant protection against evolving threats. So far, officials have highlighted potential components such as the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor system and space-based interceptors, but much of the program remains under wraps.

Guetlein’s move to Golden Dome triggers a leadership shuffle in the Space Force, with Lt. Gen. Shawn Bratton nominated to replace him as vice chief.