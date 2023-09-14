The Senate on Sept. 12 approved by voice vote the nomination of Michael Casey to become director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC).

The NCSC was created in 2014 by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to integrate and align counterintelligence and security mission areas. The center leads and supports U.S. government counterintelligence and security activities, provides outreach to U.S. private sector entities at risk of foreign intelligence penetration, and issues public warnings regarding intelligence threats to the U.S.

President Biden nominated Casey to become NCSC director on June 7, to succeed Michael Orlando who took over as acting director in early 2021.

Casey is a Capitol Hill veteran who has served as staff director for the Senate Intelligence Committee since 2016. He was also a professional staff member on the House Armed Services Committee.

DNI Avril Haines hailed the Senate vote, and said “we are very excited to have him join our leadership team in the Intelligence Community (IC).” She added, “with his integrity and deep national security expertise and knowledge, the IC is very fortunate to have him lead our critical counterintelligence and security work.”