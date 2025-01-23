The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee voted overwhelmingly today to approve the nomination of Doug Collins to serve as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The nomination breezed through the committee by an 18-1 vote.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, wasn’t on board, however, casting the only “no” vote and arguing that Collins’ vision for the VA didn’t align with what’s best for veterans across the country.

One of her main concerns, which she raised during his nomination hearing, was the potential for Collins to “further privatize VA care.”

Collins, a former Georgia congressman and U.S. Navy veteran, refuted those claims during his confirmation hearing, stating that he had no intention of privatizing the VA, and emphasizing his commitment to maintaining the nation’s largest healthcare network for veterans.

However, he did tell lawmakers that he wasn’t opposed to expanding private sector options for veterans.

“I believe you can have both, you can have a strong VA as it currently exists and you can have the community care aspect,” Collins said, adding that he pledged to continue growing those alternatives which have become an increasing part of the VA’s budget since the 2018 Mission Act was signed by President Trump during his first term.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., voted to advance Collins’ nomination, citing his impressive answers and commitments to veterans, particularly on expanding the PACT Act, improving VA facilities, and addressing veterans’ homelessness and suicide prevention.

“I’m hopeful he’ll be the kind of advocate that we really are going to need in this era when the challenges will be greater than ever before fiscally, and the pressure to scale back to cut costs, to pursue harmful policies that may negatively affect our veterans will also be greater,” Sen. Blumenthal said ahead of the vote.

Collins nomination now moves to the full Senate for a vote, which is expected to take place next week.