Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Ranking Member Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., along with Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, reintroduced legislation this week that aims to protect Americans from their snooping appliances.

The Informing Consumers About Smart Devices Act would require the Federal Trade Commission to create disclosure guidelines for products that have audio or visual recording components that are not obvious – such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, and dishwashers.

The lawmakers noted that consumers may not realize that an increasing number of household smart devices and appliances contain microphones or cameras that can record them. Additionally, they warned that some devices also include Wi-Fi capabilities to transmit the data without their knowledge.

“By 2026, it’s estimated that over 84 million households will have smart devices – providing connection and control over everything from your air conditioning to your air fryer,” Sen. Cantwell said in a Jan. 8 statement. “Yet, most consumers expect their refrigerators to keep the milk cold, not come equipped with a camera or microphone to record their personal and private family discussions.”

“I’m happy to work with Senator Cruz on a bill that will ensure consumers know whether their household appliances are capable of invading their privacy,” she added.

The legislation will not apply to technology that consumers would expect to record them – like smartphones and laptops.

Sens. Cruz and Cantwell previously introduced the bill in January 2023, as well as in November 2022. Sen. Curtis previously introduced this legislation in the House of Representatives along with Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

“As technology evolves, transparency and trust are essential. This bipartisan bill ensures that Utahns and all Americans can make informed decisions about the devices they bring into their homes while still encouraging innovation and development in smart technologies,” Sen. Curtis said.