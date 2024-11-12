The technology investments that government makes today will translate into the mission-edge advantages that are crucial to meeting emerging challenges, and the Red Hat Government Symposium on Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Washington, D.C., is inviting you to gain the very latest intelligence from the senior defense and civilian agency leaders who are putting technology into action today.

What’s going on in the Federal technology world that makes the Red Hat Government Symposium so compelling? In a word, plenty:

The push for cloud-driven modernization of technology operations continues to build toward maximum force, with agencies like the Defense Information Systems Agency expanding domestic and overseas cloud capabilities, and the Department of Homeland Security looking to transition its massive biometric identity management systems to cloud-based architectures.

The Federal government's approach to harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies is rapidly gaining clarity with high marks for first-year progress across all agencies on implementing the Biden administration's AI Executive Order, work to stand up the National Institute of Standards and Technology's AI Safety Institute, and the White House's new National Security Memorandum (NSM) on Artificial Intelligence issued late last month.

A government-wide effort to adopt AI technology to improve cybersecurity operations is in full swing, with AI tech topping DISA's fiscal year 2025 technology wish list, MITRE Corp. featuring cybersecurity among its first three use cases for the research center's new Federal AI Sandbox, and Defense Department CISO David McKeown who is looking at AI's ability to improve threat detection and response capabilities.

And that’s just scratching the surface on government tech initiatives that are running deep all across Federal agencies. To tell the next chapters of those ongoing efforts, the Red Hat Government Symposium is featuring a blue-chip list of private sector technology experts and Federal government tech leaders including:

E.P. Mathew, Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency;

Alex Reber, Operations Manager, Enterprise Application Division, at the Executive Office for United States Attorneys;

Daniel Rubenstein, Infrastructure Architect, Criminal Justice Information Division, at the Federal Bureau of Investigation;

Christopher Kraft, AI Leader and Deputy Chief Technology Officer at the Department of Homeland Security [pending approval];

Col. Daniel May, Air Force Intelligence Community Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer; U.S. Air Force;

Rear Admiral Dennis Velez, Chief of Staff at U.S. Cyber Command;

Chris Johnson, Deputy Chief Technology Officer at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency;

Brig. Gen. Heather W. Blackwell, Deputy Commander, Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network;

David Carroll, Associate Director for Mission Engineering at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency;

Maj. Gen. Matteo Martemucci, Deputy Chief, Central Security Service, National Security Agency;

Randy Resnick, Director, Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office at the Department of Defense; and

Bharat Patel, Product Lead, Project Linchpin – Sensor AI Program Executive Office – Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors, at the U.S. Army.

