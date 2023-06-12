The Space Development Agency (SDA) awarded Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) a $64 million contract to develop, implement, and sustain a software application factory for the agency’s low Earth orbit constellation.

The award, announced on June 8, directs SAIC to establish the SDA’s Battle Management, Control, and Communications (BMC3) software development and hosting environment for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA).

Under the award, SAIC will be responsible for the implementation of the BMC3 Application Factory, the development of interfacing documentation, development processes for BMC3 application deployment, and the secure interoperable-middleware layer.

SAIC, as the BMC3 integrator, will also support the PWSA, a critical component of the Department of Defense’s JADC2 strategy.

SAIC will implement a middleware layer to allow the PWSA BMC3 ecosystem to execute mission applications to support warfighter needs. The system also must provide extra layers of cybersecurity to protect classified information allowing the PWSA to adapt to evolving threats.

The BMC3 Application Factory is a cloud-based solution that will deliver software through a DevSecOps process to a constellation of hundreds of low-earth orbit satellites. The BMC3 software applications will support time-sensitive missions via automated space-based battle management through command and control, mission processing, and data dissemination.

In addition, the BMC3 Application Factory’s ability to rapidly test and integrate upgraded software capabilities of on-orbit assets will help the Space Force adapt to evolving threats and needs.

“The BMC3 component of the PWSA is transformational for the Department of Defense and the country,” Michael LaRouche, president of the National Security and Space Sector at SAIC, said in a press release. “The Space Development Agency is entrusting SAIC to deliver an innovative approach that weaves together command and control, secure cloud and space systems integration for critical warfighter needs.”