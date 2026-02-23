The State Department awarded potentially $10 billion in contracts under its EVOLVE enterprise IT acquisition program, which aims to improve the department’s security posture and drive innovation and modernization.

In a notice posted to SAM.gov on Feb. 19, the State Department said it awarded 48 spots on its multiple-award, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract. The total value of all those contracts could add up to $10 billion. Contracts include a one-year base period and six one-year options.

“Task orders issued under these contracts will support the Department of State missions and enterprise IT operations worldwide,” the State Department said.

The EVOLVE program is divided into five functional categories, which each have a distinct group of awardees, the notice said. Those categories include: IT management with 11 awards, cloud and data center services with 14 awards, application development with 13 awards, network and telecommunications with six awards, and end user support with four awards.

Leidos, Science Applications International Corp., General Dynamics Information Technology, Booz Allen Hamilton, Acuity, and AMAXIAM won three or more contracts across the different categories.

The State Department released its request for proposals for EVOLVE in December 2022, and while it named some awards last summer, it received protests that it had to work through.

The last protest was resolved by the Government Accountability Office last month.