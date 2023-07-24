The State Department is asking the tech sector for input as the agency looks to improve customer experience in the document operations of its Bureau of Consular Affairs (CA), and is conducting market research for a potential new contract opportunity in that area.

On July 17, the State Department revealed a new sources sought notice looking for information that could help the department acquire new hardware, software, and IT support for the Consular Affairs Queue Management (CAQM) program within the Office of Consular Systems and Technology (CA/CST).

“The objective of CAQM is to modernize, engineer, integrate, implement, secure, deploy and maintain the capabilities that support the customer experience at CA’s domestic Passport Agencies lobbies, global queueing system and waiting areas at the agencies, and of U.S. Embassies and Consulates worldwide,” stated the agency.

As part of the notice, the State Department said it is looking to implement these technologies “to a potential target of approximately 230 overseas posts, 24 domestic Passport Agencies, two domestic Visa processing centers, and Visa nonimmigrant and immigrant locations.”

Potential contractors will need to be able to maintain the CAQM cloud – which already utilizes Q-Flow system solutions – by scaling it to “obtain Q-Flow Enterprise Licenses, Q-Flow Hardware, Q-Flow Software, Q-Flow Tier III Technical Support, and Q-Flow Integration Support or other enterprise queue management platform cloud-based solutions,” stated the agency.

The notice stipulates that all potential contractors must possess Secret-level facility clearance and be located within 25 miles of Consular Affairs headquarters in Washington, D.C.

All submissions to the notice must be submitted by Aug 1.