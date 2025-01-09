Imagine if you could create ultra-accurate GPS technology to where you could measure the shape of the Earth down to a centimeter. Quantum sensors have the ability to do just that with their exceedingly precise and versatile measurements.

While quantum computers are still a few years away, their lesser-known cousins – quantum sensors – are already here. Their precise measurements can support major improvements in medicine, defense, and research.

According to a Jan. 7 GAO report, quantum sensors currently are the most mature form of quantum technology. They can measure time, temperature, distance, gravity, electromagnetic fields, and more. For instance, one commercialized use of quantum sensors is magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

So, how does it work? GAO explains that quantum sensors rely on the properties of quantum physics – as do other forms of quantum technology.

“One such property is a connection between two or more particles called ‘entanglement,’ in which characteristics are linked between particles, and measuring one particle reveals information about the others,” the report says. “Another property is ‘superposition,’ which allows a particle, while unobserved, to be in all possible observable states simultaneously. This enables measurements that cannot be obtained using classical physics.”

GAO said future breakthroughs of quantum sensors could include mapping mineral deposits and volcanic activity; detecting dark matter, which is a component of the cosmos that remains unidentified; or monitoring the behavior of quantum computers.

However, the report notes that the field of quantum sensing faces several challenges, “including technology transfer obstacles, a small workforce, and a low supply of key components.”

“Policymakers could consider how to support the technology and address concerns, such as adversaries potentially using the sensors to detect stealth technology,” the report says.

While the report does not offer any recommendations, it notes that Congress is considering reauthorizing the National Quantum Initiative Act – which aims to strengthen America’s competitive edge through critical research and development (R&D) investments.

Just last month, Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Todd Young, R-Ind., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., introduced the National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act. This bill would authorize $2.7 billion in Federal funding to accelerate quantum R&D at Federal science agencies over the next five years.

“Advancements in quantum science and technology are a game-changer. From healthcare breakthroughs to clean energy solutions, quantum applications in sensing, computing, and communications will reshape our future,” said Sen. Cantwell, who was then chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.