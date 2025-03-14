President Donald Trump has nominated Eric Ueland, a veteran Senate and White House aide, to serve as the deputy director for management (DDM) at the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

That’s a key role at OMB, and if confirmed, Ueland would report to OMB Director Russell Vought. The DDM is responsible for developing and executing the President’s Management Agenda (PMA) which typically has a technology-driven list of longer-term goals.

The DDM role also serves as the nation’s Federal chief performance officer to ensure agencies meet their objectives.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his nomination, Ueland said he is “ready to move the agenda and do my part to Make America Great Again!”

Ueland is currently the acting chief of staff of OMB. Previously, he served as the legislative affairs director during the first Trump administration. He has also held numerous roles on Capitol Hill, including as the senior advisor and GOP staff director of the Senate Budget Committee and chief of staff to former Republican Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist.

Under the Biden administration, the DDM role was held by Jason Miller, who helped champion several big goals under the President’s Management Agenda ranging from improving customer experience to streamlining Federal hiring for AI roles.