The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has released the final request for proposal (RFP) for a potential 10-year, $60.7 billion contract for IT services and solutions.

The final RFP for the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology 2 (T4NG2) multiple-award indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract comes after the VA released two draft RFPs.

The agency made various updates to the RFP after reviewing questions and comments from industry. Any further questions regarding the final RFP are due by 1 p.m. on March 21.

The VA also released answers on March 16 to an initial set of questions received from industry.

“The contractor shall provide total IT service solutions to include the following functional areas: program management, strategy, enterprise architecture and planning; systems/software engineering; software technology demonstration and transition; test and evaluation; independent verification and validation; enterprise network; enterprise management framework; operations and maintenance; cybersecurity; training; IT facilities; and other solutions encompassing the entire range of IT and Health IT requirements, to include software and hardware incidental to the solution,” the RFP says.

The RFP says task orders may include acquisitions of software and IT products, but T4NG2 is not intended as a vehicle to solely purchase IT products. Specific requirements will be defined in individual task orders.

“Requirements may fall within one specific functional area but in many cases, the requirements will encompass and apply across and within multiple functional areas to provide the total life cycle solution,” the RFP adds.

Proposals are due no later than 1 p.m. on April 17, giving interested parties about one month to get their proposals in to the agency.