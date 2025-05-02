The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is looking for input on the development of an updated National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research and Development (R&D) Strategic Plan.

In a request for information (RFI) published to the Federal Register on April 29, OSTP asked for input on how a 2023 update to the National AI R&D Strategic Plan could be “rewritten” so that the United States “can secure its position as the unrivaled world leader in artificial intelligence.”

OSTP said it aims to do this “by performing R&D to accelerate AI-driven innovation, enhance U.S. economic and national security, promote human flourishing, and maintain the United States’ dominance in AI while focusing on the Federal government’s unique role in AI research and development (R&D) over the next 3 to 5 years.”

The RFI falls in line with the White House’s ongoing efforts to maintain AI dominance. President Donald Trump issued an executive order during his first week in office to build “America’s global AI dominance.” The order also directed the development of an AI “action plan.”

The Trump administration issued a separate RFI in February seeking feedback on its AI action plan. OSTP said responses previously submitted to that RFI will also be considered in updating the National AI R&D Strategic Plan.

“The 2025 National AI R&D Strategic Plan will be aligned with the AI Action Plan,” the April 29 RFI says. “The 2025 National AI R&D Strategic Plan will identify the Federal strategic priorities for AI research and development, with particular attention on areas that industry is unlikely to address.”

OSTP said these areas may need to be prioritized by the government because they serve national interests but “may not provide immediate commercial returns” – making them less attractive to private sector investors.

Respondents to the RFI are encouraged to identify key AI research needs and development challenges that the Federal government should prioritize over the next three to five years. OSTP also encouraged respondents to consider innovative approaches for research partnerships with industry and/or academia.

Responses to the latest RFI are due by May 29. OSTP is encouraging comments from the public, “including AI researchers, industry leaders, and other stakeholders directly engaged in or affected by AI R&D.”