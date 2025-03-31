Federal government cybersecurity veteran Karen Evans has been nominated to serve as the under secretary for management at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The nomination comes only a month after the announcement of her appointment as executive assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

If confirmed by the Senate to the new role, Evans would oversee the department’s $60 billion budget, human resources, information technology (IT) maintenance, and lead efforts to secure Federal infrastructure.

She would also bring a wealth of experience in the Federal government to the role after serving as the chief information officer at DHS during the Trump administration. Evans was also the assistant secretary for cybersecurity, energy security, and emergency response at the Department of Energy.

“Karen Evans is a dedicated public servant, a policy expert, and a visionary leader in one of the most critical areas our nation faces – cybersecurity,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in a statement about Evan’s nomination.

Evan’s first stint in the Federal government came during the George W. Bush administration when she was the administrator of the Office of Electronic Government and Information Technology at the Office of Management and Budget.

Before her recent nominations and appointments, Evans was a senior advisor for CISA’s cybersecurity division. She also was the managing director at the Cyber Readiness Institute which according to its website aims to “empower small and medium-sized enterprises with free tools and resources to help them become more secure and resilient.”