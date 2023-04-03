Cloud security provider Zscaler has named Laura Fritzlen Vice President, Public Sector Alliances and Channels.

Fritzlen will oversee strategic partner relationships and expand alliances with public sector organizations to foster growth and increase collaboration.

She comes to Zscaler after working for ServiceNow and developing go-to-market efforts focused on Federal systems integrators, Channel, and Distribution organizations for the public sector.

Before that, Fritzlen led Symantec’s America’s Global Systems Integrators program, and was Director of Service Providers, Systems Integrators and Global Alliances, at Dell EMC.

“Laura’s expertise in building high-performing organizations and developing forward-leaning partner programs will be a force-multiplier for Zscaler’s growth,” commented Peter Amirkhan, Senior Vice President of Public Sector, Zscaler.

“With more than two decades of experience in establishing successful partner programs at the national and global levels, combined with her background in sales, service provider, and partner leadership for some of the leading IT companies in our industry, Laura will be instrumental in leading our alliance programs and driving value for our customers,” he said.