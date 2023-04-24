President Biden has nominated Tanya Bradsher to serve as deputy secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), according to a White House statement released on April 19.

Bradsher currently serves as the chief of staff for the VA, where she acts as the senior advisor to the secretary and deputy secretary in the Federal government’s second-largest cabinet department. She helps to handle a budget of more than $246 billion and over 424,000 employees serving in VA medical centers, clinics, benefits offices, and national cemeteries.

Previously, she served on the White House’s National Security Council during both the Obama-Biden and Biden-Harris administrations. During the Obama-Biden administration, Bradsher served as the assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where she oversaw public outreach, media, and incident communications efforts.

Before joining DHS, she served at the White House as the assistant director for the Office of Public Engagement, where she led Veteran, Wounded Warrior, and Military Family Outreach initiatives.

In addition, Bradsher served as the chief of communications for the American Psychiatric Association, and with the Defense Health Agency as chief of plans for Public Affairs.

Before that, she served for 20 years in the United States Army, retiring in 2013 with the rank of lieutenant colonel. She earned her M.A. in Strategic Communications from George Washington University and her B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.