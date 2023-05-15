President Biden today announced his intent to nominate Dr. Monica Bertagnolli as the new director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), who currently serves as the director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

The position has remained vacant for over a year, and if confirmed, she would oversee various medical research institutions within the department, along with their associated data research.

“Dr. Bertagnolli has dedicated her career to groundbreaking scientific discoveries and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in improving cancer prevention and treatment for patients, ensuring quality care is accessible to all communities,” said President Biden.

As a leading researcher, Dr. Bertagnolli has played a vital role in transforming the data infrastructure of clinical cancer research. She has also been instrumental in developing collaborative initiatives and advancing oncology research.

Dr. Bertagnolli previously served as a surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and as the Richard E. Wilson Professor of Surgery in the field of surgical oncology at Harvard Medical School.

“I congratulate Dr. Bertagnolli on her nomination to lead the NIH. Her illustrious scientific career has significantly contributed to our nation’s understanding of diseases such as cancer and has established her as one of the world’s top scientists,”said Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Dr. Bertagnolli is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and has previously served as the president of the Board of Directors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology. She has also served on the Board of Directors of the American Cancer Society and the Prevention Cancer Foundation.