The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has appointed Kathryn Coulter Mitchell as the agency’s chief of staff.

Coulter Mitchell will succeed Kiersten Todt, who is taking on a private sector role but who will also continue to work with CISA Director Jen Easterly and the agency in a “senior advisory capacity,” CISA said today.

The incoming chief of staff now serves as Deputy Under Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). CISA, itself a component agency of DHS, said she will “support the planning, allocation of resources, and implementation of the Agency’s Strategic Plan.”

Before heading S&T, Coulter Mitchell was chief of staff for the directorate and the senior official performing the duties of under-secretary.

“I’m thrilled to be joining CISA at this critical time for the agency and can’t wait to get to work,” said Coulter Mitchell. “I thank Director Easterly for the opportunity and look forward to working with the entire team as we lead the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to our cyber and physical infrastructure.”

“I’m really excited to have Kathryn join our team at CISA,” said Easterly. “She brings the perfect combination of experience and expertise to the job, and I look forward to working with her as CISA grows and matures as an agency.”

Easterly also offered thanks to “my dear friend and our fabulous outgoing Chief of Staff, Kiersten Todt.”

“Kiersten’s contributions to this Administration cannot be overstated – helping to transform CISA into America’s cyber defense agency while spearheading a number of CISA priorities including collaboration with industry, corporate cyber responsibility, the stand up of our Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, and the co-creation of our People First culture,” the CISA director said.