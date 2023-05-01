Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has named Richard Carrizzo board chair of the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet), which operates as an independent authority within the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and provides wireless network services to first responders.

Carrizzo is Fire Chief for the Southern Platte Fire Protection District in Missouri and has served on the FirstNet board since 2018. Since 2021, he has chaired the board’s Advocacy Committee.

He succeeds Stephen Benjamin as FirstNet board chair.

“Rich Carrizzo has been an outstanding FirstNet Authority Board member who will bring strong leadership to the organization during the next phase of FirstNet implementation,” Raimondo said in a statement.

“Chief Carrizzo will excel as the new FirstNet Authority Board Chair,” commented Alan Davidson, who heads NTIA. “His steady direction will be a huge asset as FirstNet moves towards future investments to upgrade its network and meet the needs of first responders.”