The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to confirm President Trump’s nomination of Sean Duffy to become the next secretary of the Department of Transportation.

Following the 28-0 committee vote, Duffy’s nomination moves to the full Senate for further consideration.

During his confirmation hearing on Jan. 15, Duffy promised to prioritize safety and innovation in emerging transportation-related technologies if his nomination as Transportation secretary is confirmed.

“Congressman Duffy comes to the Department of Transportation at a pivotal moment in aviation, the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] continues a persistent shortage of air traffic controllers as it works to instill a culture of safety across the industry,” committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in opening statements at the hearing.

Duffy told the committee that he would prioritize aviation safety and modernize the nation’s aviation systems through the use of “cutting edge technologies.”

According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), there’s plenty of tech improvements waiting to be done at FAA. GAO officials told lawmakers last December that modernizing decades-old technology at the FAA would be “the work of many years, billions of dollars, and thousands of people.” GAO reported that 51 of the FAA’s 138 air traffic control (ATC) systems are unsustainable.

While promising to improve ATC systems and improve road safety, Duffy also told lawmakers that he would look to implement safety guardrails for emerging transportation-related technologies while aiming to avoid stifling innovation.

“Transportation is [entering] an extraordinary new era,” Duffy told the committee last week. “We’re entering it from e-vehicles, drones, autonomous vehicles, to space travel. We’re in a global race to out-innovate and out-compete the rest of the world. If confirmed, we will craft clear regulations which balance safety, innovation, and cutting-edge technology, but always focused on safety.”

Sen. Cruz noted last week that while emerging technologies bring “both opportunities and challenges,” he believes that Duffy “is prepared to meet these challenges.”