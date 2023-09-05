The Department of Energy (DoE) has begun the process of recompeting its $10 billion enterprise wide IT support services contract, according to a request for information (RFI) published on Friday.

The request outlines plans for an update to DoE’s Office of the Chief Information Officer Business Operations Support Services (CBOSS) 2.0 contract – a five-year, multi-billion dollar blank purchase agreement (BPA) that aims to support the IT mission requirements of the entire agency.

“CBOSS offers an extensive array of core IT services designed to support the DoE’s diverse mission portfolio ranging from nuclear security, open science research, power administration, to environmental management,” the Sept. 1 RFI says.

Specifically, DoE noted that CBOSS 2.0 will cover services in five areas: general IT support; cybersecurity; infrastructure and shared services; technology strategy and innovation; and telecommunications support.

Within those five offerings is an extensive range of anticipated work, including the ongoing migration of department customers from legacy IT environments to modernized systems – such as adopting more cloud-based services, procuring continuous monitoring capabilities for cybersecurity, developing end-user support, and customer experience services, the agency highlighted.

According to the RFI, CBOSS 2.0 will also offer support services for infrastructure, security operations, web conferencing, program management, enterprise architecture, infrastructure modernization, DevOps, systems engineering and integration, legacy management, mobile device management, cyber risk management, rapid prototyping, and other operations.

The RFI did not detail an anticipated period of performance or funding ceiling for CBOSS 2.0 but called for industry stakeholders to provide capability statements addressing all five task areas, including for a “multi-billion-dollar BPA/contract with multiple contract types and a five-year period of performance or greater.”

Interested stakeholders have until 11 a.m. on Sept. 22 to respond.

The current five-year, $10 billion CBOSS contract will expire in 2024. The expiring contract was a 2019 award for Accenture, which DoE noted was awarded under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule to four companies via a Contracting Teaming Arrangement partnership. Accenture joined Unisys, General Dynamics Information Technology, and Red River to provide additional support across the full scope of the contract.