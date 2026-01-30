The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has kicked off a new effort to sign up cybersecurity label administrators (CLAs) for its U.S. Cyber Trust Mark Program.

The program was launched in January 2025 as a voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for wireless internet of things (IoT) devices marketed to consumers. It originally stems from a 2023 call for comment from the FCC and a related White House announcement.

Under the program, qualifying consumer smart products that meet cybersecurity standards will be able to bear a new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark label on their products. The label will also be accompanied by a QR code that consumers can scan for more security information on those products.

Products covered under the program include wireless IoT devices such as home security cameras, internet-connected appliances, fitness trackers, garage door openers, and baby monitors.

In the latest news on advancing the Trust Mark program, the FCC on Jan. 26 issued a public notice in which it said the agency’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau will take applications through Feb. 27 from parties that want to be recognized as CLAs for the program. Previous FCC efforts have conditionally approved 11 CLAs for the program.

The third-party cybersecurity labeling administrators manage evaluating product applications, granting permission to use the security label, and educating consumers.

The commission is also currently looking for a lead administrator for the Trust Mark program. The search began after UL Solutions – known up until 2012 as Underwriters Laboratories – withdrew as the lead administrator.