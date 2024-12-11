General Services Administration (GSA) Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Bo Berlas has moved to the private sector after more than 20 years at the agency.

The Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) announced on Dec. 5 that Berlas has been tapped to serve as CSBS’s CISO.

With over 20 years of leadership experience in cybersecurity, Berlas will oversee CSBS’s information security strategy, ensuring the protection of its digital assets, fostering a strong security culture within CSBS, and building a technology platform that enables the states to securely collaborate in an ever-evolving landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bo to our executive team,” said CSBS President and CEO Brandon Milhorn. “His expertise and proven track record in driving cybersecurity innovation make him an invaluable addition as we continue to advance our mission and safeguard the integrity of our systems.”

Berlas served as the CISO at GSA for more than five years, where he led transformative initiatives, including implementing zero trust architecture (ZTA) and cybersecurity automation.

In an interview with MeriTalk earlier this year, Berlas detailed the progress his team made on their ZTA journey, noting that “while there’s always more to do, I do believe the changes we have ushered in over the last set of years are really all the right changes.”

He told MeriTalk that his actions in ZTA “facilitate a more unified approach to cyber defense across GSA. I am just really proud and happy to play a small part in that for our agency and a small part in the security of our government.”

Berlas’ leadership at GSA earned him a 2023 Presidential Rank Award and a “Best in Cyber” award at MeriTalk’s 2024 FITARA Awards. He was one of two Federal CISOs on the Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee and also served on the FedRAMP Board.