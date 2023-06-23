The General Services administration (GSA) said on June 22 that it plans to exercise the five-year option period under its Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract, which provides Federal agencies with access to more than 40 different companies offering integrated IT services and service-based solutions.

Announcement of the option exercise follows GSA’s move late last year to increase the ceiling of the contract to $75 billion, from $25 billion. GSA Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) Commissioner Sonny Hashmi said last year that the contract had drawn more than 465 task orders exceeding $36 billion.

“Under the option, Alliant 2 will continue to serve as a crucial tool for federal agencies seeking to modernize their IT infrastructure, enhance cybersecurity capabilities, and drive innovation across their operations,” GSA said this week in announcing the option exercise.

“With the option period exercised, agencies can maintain access to a robust pool of vetted and highly qualified industry partners, ensuring efficient procurement processes and optimal value for taxpayer dollars,” the agency said.

Services under the contract include cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, software development, and data analytics.

“GSA remains committed to driving efficiency, cost savings, and innovation through our acquisition solutions,” Hashmi said this week. “Exercising the Alliant 2 option provides agencies with a flexible, streamlined, and agile procurement vehicle that keeps pace with rapidly evolving technology trends and has a proven track record of delivering results.”

“Alliant 2 is a critical resource that empowers federal agencies to meet their evolving technology needs,” added Laura Stanton, assistant commissioner for the Office of Information Technology Category. “This contract vehicle provides agencies with easy access to innovative IT solutions from an experienced and diverse group of industry partners.”