The General Services Administration (GSA) officially appointed Michael Lynch as the agency’s next deputy administrator, effective Jan. 20.

Lynch first joined GSA in 2025 as a senior advisor in the administrator’s office. Shortly after, then-acting GSA Administrator Stephen Ehikian – who left the agency in September – delegated the responsibilities of deputy administrator to Lynch from March through July 2025. In July, Lynch returned to his role as a senior advisor in the administrator’s office.

“Since joining GSA, Mike has demonstrated exceptional business acumen, strong leadership, and a clear track record of results,” GSA Administrator Ed Forst said in a Jan. 20 press release.

“In addition to serving as the agency’s chief operating officer, Mike will lead the development and execution of GSA’s performance culture, oversee the delivery of our automation initiatives, and champion the agencywide artificial intelligence strategy.”

According to the release, before joining GSA, Lynch served as the CEO of Zedsen, a United Kingdom-based medical technology company using artificial intelligence for early-stage cancer detection. He has also held senior executive roles at Eli Lilly and SpaceX.

Lynch earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wabash College and holds graduate degrees from Indiana University and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“I have full confidence in Mike’s ability to serve in this critical role,” Forst said. “He is an integral member of my leadership team, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to advance GSA’s mission.”