The IRS has tapped Kaschit Pandya, the chief technology officer (CTO) at the IRS, to take on the additional role of acting chief information officer (CIO), a knowledgeable source confirmed to MeriTalk.

Jeff King, the current acting CIO at the IRS, will be heading back to his previous post as deputy CIO at the Treasury Department. King assumed the acting CIO role in March after Nancy Sieger, the IRS’ previous CIO, moved to a new role as CTO at the Treasury Department.

Pandya has served at the IRS for over 10 years in several IT positions, according to his LinkedIn. He has served as deputy CIO of IT operations, deputy CIO of filing season and tax reform, and deputy associate CIO of enterprise operations, among other roles.

Pandya has been responsible for overseeing busy tax filing seasons, as well as distributing national COVID-19 relief funding and developing a resource for taxpayers to track their stimulus payments.

During a MeriTalk panel in 2020, Pandya emphasized the importance of improving the pace of modernization. He recommended agencies start by identifying what they can section off – modernizing piece by piece.

“How do you eat an elephant?” Pandya asked. “One bite at a time.”