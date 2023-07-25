Jay Lewis, material scientist from Microsoft, has been tapped by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to join the CHIPS for America Research and Development Office (CHIPS R&D) to help lead the programmatic and functional areas of the office.

As part of this new role, Lewis will help and support the National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) – which is part of the CHIPS R&D – by bringing in “decades of experience leading both government and industry organizations,” stated the agency.

“The Department of Commerce anticipates that the NSTC will be operated by a new, purpose-built, independent, nonprofit entity,” stated the agency. “Lewis will lead CHIPS R&D’s relationship with the anticipated nonprofit entity, as well as represent the CHIPS R&D-sponsored NSTC programs before leaders in government and industry, advisory committees, and at national and international conferences and forums.”

After the passage of the Chips and Science Act last year, the CHIPS for America R&D Office was created, which encompasses four integrated programs that, according to NIST, will “ensure American semiconductor manufacturers remain globally competitive.”

Some of Lewis’s recent experiences include working with the Department of Defense – on behalf of Microsoft – to help secure domestic supply chains of leading-edge semiconductors and running initiatives to promote microelectronic innovations that include national security.

“Prior to joining Microsoft, Lewis was the deputy director of the Microsystems Technology Office at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), a research and development arm of the U.S. Department of Defense,” stated the agency.